Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,486 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Maximus by 278.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 125.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maximus in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Maximus by 710.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $67.65 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

