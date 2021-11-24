Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Keros Therapeutics worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $519,732.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410 over the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.