Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,234,085 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,234,085 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of TETRA Technologies worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8,434.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,519,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,811 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 99.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,853 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $377.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

