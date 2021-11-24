Millennium Management LLC Sells 324,866 Shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 516,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,866 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 73,092 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,740,000.

Shares of NVSAU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

