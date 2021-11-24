MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Position Trimmed by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $864.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

