Minereum Price Reaches $0.0908 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Minereum has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $25,472.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00239524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,682,710.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00045208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011929 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,876,231 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

