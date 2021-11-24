Minerva Surgical Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 1st (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical’s (NASDAQ:UTRS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 1st. Minerva Surgical had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

UTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

