Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,439,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.1 days.

MNRIF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Minor International Public has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

