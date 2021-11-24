Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,439,800 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.1 days.
MNRIF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Minor International Public has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00.
Minor International Public Company Profile
