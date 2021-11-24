Minter Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25,425.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Minter Network has a market cap of $17.98 million and $25,425.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00205680 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069784 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $460.04 or 0.00819002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,072,710,500 coins and its circulating supply is 4,867,500,933 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

