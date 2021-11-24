Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 21,727.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,615,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.46 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.