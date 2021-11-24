Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading Up 0.9%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.51 and last traded at $28.51. Approximately 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

