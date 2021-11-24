Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 531,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

