Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

