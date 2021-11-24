Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

MBT stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (MBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.