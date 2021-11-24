Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $46.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Model N alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,216 shares of company stock valued at $891,450. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.