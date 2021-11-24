Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.38. 6,869,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,280,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.54 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

