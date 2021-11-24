MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ML. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE ML opened at $4.27 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP grew its stake in MoneyLion by 47.5% during the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after buying an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $11,529,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

