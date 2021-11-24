Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 1,897 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $754,864.88.

On Monday, November 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $800,474.20.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23.

On Friday, October 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60.

On Monday, September 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $12.02 on Tuesday, reaching $545.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.55 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

