Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

YMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.08. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $123,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $1,659,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,734,640. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

