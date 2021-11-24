Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 17.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $16,062,000. 54.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.03. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

