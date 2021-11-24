Morgan Stanley Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 330,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,611,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

