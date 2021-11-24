Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.55.

NYSE:CFG opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 97,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after buying an additional 219,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

