Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

