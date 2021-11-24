Morgan Stanley Purchases 18,039 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.