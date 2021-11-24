Morgan Stanley Raises BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $70.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $69.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.