Morgan Stanley Sells 1,967 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $13,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $2,498,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

FXB opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 12 month low of $127.51 and a 12 month high of $137.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.15.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

