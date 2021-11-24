Morgan Stanley Sells 487,495 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,086,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 487,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Hudbay Minerals worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

HBM opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.