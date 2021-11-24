MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Shares Down 12.3%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) shares dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.22 and last traded at $38.22. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16.

About MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

