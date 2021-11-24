Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 578,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,132. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $259.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.