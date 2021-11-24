Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 18,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 160,913 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $44.58.

The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Get Movado Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.