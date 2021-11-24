MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MP Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 3.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,866,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6,981.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

