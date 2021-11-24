MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.85.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

