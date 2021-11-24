mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 24th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.56 million and $118,854.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,246.88 or 0.99317455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043105 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.96 or 0.00534956 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.