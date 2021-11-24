MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Down 2.5%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) shares fell 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. 331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTYFF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price (up previously from C$65.00) on shares of MTY Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

