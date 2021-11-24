My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $2.29 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $2.29 or 0.00004007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and $4.10 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,234.45 or 0.07395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00086774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.79 or 0.99921258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

