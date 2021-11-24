N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Brokerages expect N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) to report $88.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the highest is $88.82 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $345.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.70 million to $345.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $393.73 million, with estimates ranging from $390.40 million to $397.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.
NABL traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 11,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,845. N-able has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $621,625,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $3,077,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.
About N-able
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
