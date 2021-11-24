Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,997,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,610,000 after buying an additional 4,699,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after acquiring an additional 738,520 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,209,000 after acquiring an additional 235,174 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,149,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 706,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,374. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.