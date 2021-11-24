Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $235,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

