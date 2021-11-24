Nadler Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,945. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.77 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

