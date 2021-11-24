Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. 246,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,709,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.