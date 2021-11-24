Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $852.00 million and the highest is $863.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,916. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

