National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
