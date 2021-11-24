National Bank Financial Comments on BRP Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12. BRP has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.