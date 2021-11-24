National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.39.

KL stock opened at C$52.08 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$40.07 and a 1-year high of C$58.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,949,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.