National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Alexander M. Davern Sells 5,000 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National Instruments stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,049. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.