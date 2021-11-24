National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.64. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

