Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.86. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

