Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Head to Head Analysis

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.54%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Astrotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Astrotech $330,000.00 120.77 -$7.60 million N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus Biotechnology and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Astrotech -1,974.02% -17.92% -16.30%

Summary

Nautilus Biotechnology beats Astrotech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

