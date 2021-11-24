Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $17.96 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Navitas Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

