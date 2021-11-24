Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $17.96 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $22.19.
About Navitas Semiconductor
Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.
