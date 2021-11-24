Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $7.45. Netlist shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 564,997 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 181.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.